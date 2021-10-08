Kerala Lottery Result: 'Nirmal NR-245' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Nirmal NR-245' lottery at 3 pm on October 8. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-245' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh.

The third prize winners will win Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 08.10.2021 Nirmal NR-245' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-245' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.