Kerala Lottery Result: 'Nirmal NR-242' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce winners of the 'Nirmal NR-242' lottery at 3 pm on September 17. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net

The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-242' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-242' result on September 17:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 17.09.2021 Nirmal NR-242' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-242' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.