Kerala lottery result: 'Nirmal NR-203' lottery winners to be declared today at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result: The first prize winner of the 'Nirmal NR-203' lottery will get Rs 70 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 07:59 AM IST

Kerala lottery result 'Nirmal NR-203': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of 'Nirmal NR-203' at 3 pm on December 18. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize will win Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs one lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5,000 and the fifth prize is worth Rs 1,000. The sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-203' result on December 18:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 18.12.2020 Nirmal NR-203' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-203' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #lottery
first published: Dec 18, 2020 07:59 am

