Kerala lottery result: 'Nirmal NR-201' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Nirmal NR-201' will take home Rs 70 lakh.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 08:12 AM IST
GHCL: India Ratings & Research affirmed A1+ rating to GHCL for issuance of commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

Kerala lottery result Nirmal NR-201: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of 'Nirmal NR-201' at 3 pm on December 4. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Nirmal NR-201' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs one lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-201' result on December 4:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here
> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 4.12.2020 Nirmal NR-201' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-201' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #Nirmal NR-201
first published: Dec 4, 2020 08:12 am

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

