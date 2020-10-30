Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR-196 lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result 'Nirmal NR-196' on October 30: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of 'Nirmal NR-196' on October 30 at 3.00 pm. Results can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will win Rs 10 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 1,00,000.

There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 and the fourth prize winner will bag Rs 5,000. The fifth prize is Rs 1,000 and the sixth prize is Rs 500. The seventh prize winner will get Rs 100.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-196' lottery result on October 30:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net > Click on Kerala Lottery Result 30.10.2020 'Nirmal NR-196'

> Kerala lottery result will be displayed.

Kerala set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.