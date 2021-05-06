MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala Lottery Result May 6: 'Karunya Plus KN-367' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Karunya Plus KN-367' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
A bank customer is eligible for overdraft facility against its bank FD. This feature of the bank FD helps investor raise fund during financial emergency.

A bank customer is eligible for overdraft facility against its bank FD. This feature of the bank FD helps investor raise fund during financial emergency.

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department to  announce winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-367' lottery at 3 pm on May 6. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Karunya Plus KN-367' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-367' result on May 6:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

Close

Related stories

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 06.05.2021 Karunya Plus KN-367' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-367' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Karunya Plus KN-367 #Kerala #Kerala Lottery
first published: May 6, 2021 07:40 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.