Kerala Lottery Result May 2: 'Bhagyamithra BM-6' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Bhagyamithra BM-6' will take home Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third will get Rs 2 lakh. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the "Bhagyamithra BM-6" lottery on May 2 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of "Bhagyamithra BM-6" will take home Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 2 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Bhagyamithra BM-6' result on May 2:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for "Kerala Lottery Result 02.052021 Bhagyamithra BM-6" lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Bhagyamithra BM-6' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bhagyamithra BM-6 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #lottery
first published: May 2, 2021 07:44 am

