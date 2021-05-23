MARKET NEWS

Kerala lottery Result: 'Life Vishu Bumper 2021' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Life Vishu Bumper 2021' will take home Rs 10 crore.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Life Vishu Bumper 2021' lottery on May 23 at 3.00 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Life Vishu Bumper 2021' will take home Rs 10 crore. The second prize winner will get Rs 50 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Life Vishu Bumper 2021' result on May 23:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- at keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 23.5.2021 Life Vishu Bumper 2021lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Life Vishu Bumper 2021' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #lottery
first published: May 23, 2021 07:55 am

