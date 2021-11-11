MARKET NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Karunya Plus KN-394' lottery winners announced

Kerala lottery Result Declared: The winner of Karunya Plus KN-394 will take home Rs 80 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-394' lottery on November 11 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Karunya Plus KN-394' is PA 518884 and will take home Rs 80 lakh.

The second prize winner is PC 648099 and will get Rs 10 lakh.

The third prize winners are PA 245324 PB 445075 PC 297130 PD 823120 PE 871580 PF 525022 PG 547628 PH 663921 PJ 135398 PK 265684 PL 510508 PM 781944 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of the consolation prize are PB 518884  PC 518884  PD 518884 PE 518884  PF 518884  PG 518884 PH 518884  PJ 518884  PK 518884 PL 518884  PM 518884 and will get Rs 8,000.

Close

The fourth prize winners are 1015  1495  2306  2986  3327  3484  4134  4306  4991  5171  6882  6927  7217  8355  8922  9019  9786  9995 and will get Rs 5,000.

The fifth prize winners are 0097  0183  0310  0724  0810  0825  1202  1377  1501  1863  2056  2420  3378  4626  4817  5074  5413  6140  6398  6687  6963  7006  7434  7485  7643  7958  8123  8132  8926  9135  9148  9280  9464  9692 and will get Rs 1000.

The sixth prize winners are 0021  0274  0386  0404  0484  0804  0844  0891  1047  1082  1141  1235  1306  1418  1437  2199  2489  2548  2659  2782  2929  3122  3144  3302  3485  3489  3917  3967  4047  4336  4471  4580  4789  4969  5156  5163  5226  5631  5692  5818  6213  6328  6375  6420  6510  6813  6933  6938  6966  7086  7135  7183  7192  7326  7358  7454  7528  7619  7669  7799  8032  8092  8145  8157  8308  8311  8549  8622  8803  8812  8990  9061  9066  9425  9481  9619  9654  9762  9814  9970 and will get Rs 500.

The seventh prize winners are 0102  0120  0234  0259  0308  0475  0610  0927  0960  1071  1076  1097  1303  1417  1455  1508  1570  1678  1725  1828  1898  1928  1935  1950  2064  2073  2315  2471  2530  2641  2708  2746  2895  2902  2915  2961  2989  3071  3072  3179  3342  3371  3503  3508  3555  3691  3804  3973  4246  4287  4305  4328  4366  4452  4497  4498  4508  4525  4622  4688  4784  4847  4955  5055  5070  5076  5152  5192  5457  5525  5537  5635  5639  5661  5665  5688  5774  5793  5824  5937  6034  6096  6105  6310  6380  6385  6473  6495  6618  6647  6703  6896  7017  7221  7265  7462  7482  7521  7543  7696  7794  7852  7950  8002  8262  8312  8330  8345  8542  8553  8611  8690  9121  9174  9252  9255  9380  9474  9487  9587  9604  9694  9876  9908  9925  9940 and will get Rs 100.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-394' result on November 11:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 11.11.2021 Karunya Plus KN-394' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-394' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
first published: Nov 11, 2021 08:08 am

