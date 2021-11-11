Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Karunya Plus KN-394' lottery winners announced

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-394' lottery on November 11 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Karunya Plus KN-394' is PA 518884 and will take home Rs 80 lakh.

The second prize winner is PC 648099 and will get Rs 10 lakh.

The third prize winners are PA 245324 PB 445075 PC 297130 PD 823120 PE 871580 PF 525022 PG 547628 PH 663921 PJ 135398 PK 265684 PL 510508 PM 781944 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of the consolation prize are PB 518884 PC 518884 PD 518884 PE 518884 PF 518884 PG 518884 PH 518884 PJ 518884 PK 518884 PL 518884 PM 518884 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 1015 1495 2306 2986 3327 3484 4134 4306 4991 5171 6882 6927 7217 8355 8922 9019 9786 9995 and will get Rs 5,000.

The fifth prize winners are 0097 0183 0310 0724 0810 0825 1202 1377 1501 1863 2056 2420 3378 4626 4817 5074 5413 6140 6398 6687 6963 7006 7434 7485 7643 7958 8123 8132 8926 9135 9148 9280 9464 9692 and will get Rs 1000.

The sixth prize winners are 0021 0274 0386 0404 0484 0804 0844 0891 1047 1082 1141 1235 1306 1418 1437 2199 2489 2548 2659 2782 2929 3122 3144 3302 3485 3489 3917 3967 4047 4336 4471 4580 4789 4969 5156 5163 5226 5631 5692 5818 6213 6328 6375 6420 6510 6813 6933 6938 6966 7086 7135 7183 7192 7326 7358 7454 7528 7619 7669 7799 8032 8092 8145 8157 8308 8311 8549 8622 8803 8812 8990 9061 9066 9425 9481 9619 9654 9762 9814 9970 and will get Rs 500.

The seventh prize winners are 0102 0120 0234 0259 0308 0475 0610 0927 0960 1071 1076 1097 1303 1417 1455 1508 1570 1678 1725 1828 1898 1928 1935 1950 2064 2073 2315 2471 2530 2641 2708 2746 2895 2902 2915 2961 2989 3071 3072 3179 3342 3371 3503 3508 3555 3691 3804 3973 4246 4287 4305 4328 4366 4452 4497 4498 4508 4525 4622 4688 4784 4847 4955 5055 5070 5076 5152 5192 5457 5525 5537 5635 5639 5661 5665 5688 5774 5793 5824 5937 6034 6096 6105 6310 6380 6385 6473 6495 6618 6647 6703 6896 7017 7221 7265 7462 7482 7521 7543 7696 7794 7852 7950 8002 8262 8312 8330 8345 8542 8553 8611 8690 9121 9174 9252 9255 9380 9474 9487 9587 9604 9694 9876 9908 9925 9940 and will get Rs 100.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-394' result on November 11:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 11.11.2021 Karunya Plus KN-394' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-394' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.