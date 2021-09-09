Kerala lottery Result: 'Karunya Plus KN-385' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya Plus KN-385' lottery: The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-385' lottery at 3.00 pm on September 9 Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-385' lottery result on September 9:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 9.9.2021 Karunya Plus KN-385 Lottery' and click on it

> A new page will display Karunya Plus KN-385 Lottery' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.