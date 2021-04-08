English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and attend the Annual Market Analysis Conference (EDECMA) starting 10th April at No Cost!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala Lottery Result: 'Karunya Plus KN-363' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya Plus KN-363' will take home Rs 80 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
Representational image. Shutterstock

Representational image. Shutterstock

Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya Plus KN-363': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-363' lottery at 3.00 pm on April 8. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya Plus KN-363' will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-363' result on April 8:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

Close

Related stories

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 8.4.2021 Karunya Plus KN-363' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-363' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Karunya Plus KN-363 #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #lottery
first published: Apr 8, 2021 08:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.