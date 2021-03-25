English
Kerala Lottery Result: 'Karunya Plus KN-361' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Karunya Plus KN-361' will take home Rs 80 lakh

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST
Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya Plus KN-361': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of its 'Karunya Plus KN-361' lottery on March 25 at 3.00 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya Plus KN-361' will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs one lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-361' result on March 25:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

Close

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 25.3.2021 Karunya Plus KN-361' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-361' lottery results.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.

Catch our full coverage of Kerala lottery
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #lottery
first published: Mar 25, 2021 07:50 am

