Kerala Lottery Result: 'Karunya Plus KN-357' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya Plus KN-357': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-357' lottery on February 25 at 3.00 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya Plus KN-357' will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, R 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-357' result on February 25:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 25.2.2021 Karunya Plus KN-357' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-357' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.