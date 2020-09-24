172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kerala-lottery-result-karunya-plus-kn-335-lottery-result-to-be-announced-today-at-3-pm-5877941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala lottery result: 'Karunya Plus KN-335' lottery result to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala state lottery 'Karunya Plus KN-335': The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 80 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
Lottery (Representative Image)
Lottery (Representative Image)

The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the results of the September 24 'Karunya Plus KN-335' lottery at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winner will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100, respectively.

Close

The consolation prize winner will get Rs 8,000.

related news

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-228' lottery result on September 22:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results - keralalotteryresult.net or click here
> Look for ‘Karunya Plus KN-335’ and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 08:07 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Karunya Plus KN-335 #lottery

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.