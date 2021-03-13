English
Kerala Lottery Result: 'Karunya KR-490' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya KR-490' will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Moneycontrol News
March 13, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya KR-490': The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the winners of the 'Karunya KR-490' lottery at 3.00 pm on March 13. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya KR-490' result on March 13:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 13.3.2021 Karunya KR-490' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya KR-490' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Current Affairs #India #Karunya KR-490 #Kerala #Kerala Lottery
first published: Mar 13, 2021 08:00 am

