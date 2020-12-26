Kerala lottery result: Karunya KR-479 lottery winners announced

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced results of the December 26 'Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-479 ' at 3.00 pm. Those who try their luck in this lottery, can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner is ticket number KN 157751, which bagged a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number KZ 444085, which won 5 lakh, while the third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: KN 783041, KO 672063, KP 103872, KR 838861, KS 272975, KT 509736, KU 609909, KV 115450, KW 337012, KX 519360, KY 610085, KZ 373192.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers: KO 157751, KP 157751, KR 157751, KS 157751, KT 157751, KU 157751, KV 157751, KW 157751, KX 157751, KY 157751, KZ 157751.

The fourth prize of Rs 5,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0369, 1353, 1533, 1624, 2109, 3749, 3937, 5203, 5661, 6901, 8177, 8484, 8760, 8785, 8874, 8927, 8960, 9118.

The fifth prize worth Rs 2,000 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0027, 0689, 0903, 1281, 1669, 2049, 3621, 5181, 7134, 8699.

The sixth prize of Rs 1,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0027, 0689, 0903, 1281, 1669, 2049, 3621, 5181, 7134, 8699.

The seventh prize of Rs 500 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 8846, 0446, 4325, 4467, 7744, 5634, 1149, 8983, 6434, 9352 8594, 1104, 0310, 9460, 1377, 6556.

The eighth prize of Rs 100 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: yet to be revealed.

Steps to check the 'Karunya KR-479' result on December 26:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 26.12.2020 'Karunya KR-479' and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.