Kerala lottery result: Karunya KR-477 lottery winners to be announced today

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery Karunya KR-477 results will take home Rs 80 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2020 / 11:59 AM IST

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce results of the September 4 'Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-477 ' at 3.00 pm. Those who try their luck in this lottery, can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery Karunya KR-477 results will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Karunya KR-477' result on December 12:

Close

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net
> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 12.12.2020 'Karunya KR-477' and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala
first published: Dec 12, 2020 10:50 am

