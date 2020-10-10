Kerala lottery result: 'Karunya KR-468' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm today

Kerala lottery result 'Karunya KR-468': The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the results of 'Karunya KR-468' on October 10 at 3.00 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will bag whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh.

The consolation prize winners will get Rs 8000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 500 respectively.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Karunya KR-468' result on October 10:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 10.10.2020 'Karunya KR-468' and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.