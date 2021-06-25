Kerala Lottery Result June 25: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-259' lottery winners to be announced; Check details at keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-259' lottery on June 25 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net

The Sthree Sakthi lottery draw on June 25 was earlier scheduled to be held on May 4. Those who have bought this ticket can check the results on the website between 3 pm -4 pm.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

The first prize winner of 'Sthree Sakthi SS-259' will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 5000. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-259' result on June 25:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 04.05.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-259' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi SS-259' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.