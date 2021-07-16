MARKET NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result on July 16: 'Akshaya AK-497' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result on July 16: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Akshaya AK-497' will take home Rs 70 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Akshaya AK-497': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Akshaya AK-497' at 3.00 pm on July 16. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-497' result on July 16:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 16.7.2021 Akshaya AK-497' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-497' lottery results

Close

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:46 am

