Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Win-Win W-593' Lottery Winners Announced; Check Details At Keralalotteryresult.Net

Kerala lottery result Win-Win W-593 declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the winners of 'Win-Win W-593' at 3 pm on December 7. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner is ticket number WS-716735, which bagged a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number WV-194133, which won Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by tickets ending with the following numbers WN 819215, WO 125472, WP 293002, WR 284499, WS 482066, WT 173982, WU 347752, WV 496782, WW 674767, WX 443903, WY 850124, WZ 311996.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers WN-716735, WO-716735, WP-716735, WR-716735, WT-716735, WU-716735, WV-716735, WW-716735, WX-716735, WY-716735, WZ-716735.

The fourth prize of Rs 5,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 4914, 0358, 4212, 5105, 1221, 7977, 6995, 9005, 7370, 0872, 5101, 1673, 7730, 3113, 9109, 5655, 7627, 0025.

The fifth prize worth Rs 2,000 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 5718, 4071, 2478, 0648, 3413, 3011, 6296, 9242 ,0141, 4495.

The sixth prize of Rs 1,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 4754, 4546, 3103, 1093, 2549, 6840, 3261, 0832, 4047, 4555, 7922, 2036.

The seventh prize of Rs 500 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 7751, 2967, 5696, 2018, 5151, 0083, 6953, 3435, 1724, 3561, 3461, 6239, 4360, 5788, 0534, 0805, 3253, 6094, 1330, 6434, 8003, 6626, 2755, 6172, 1079, 5777, 2268, 3810, 5429, 3186, 5815, 3494, 9298, 6326, 9687, 8977, 4627, 9716, 4540, 6398, 1067, 7850, 7511, 7970, 0071, 9606, 5636, 2733, 3430, 4583, 6321, 4801, 1680, 6766, 3357, 4443, 9363, 8714, 0037, 3973 1143, 7544, 9799, 7400, 5532, 1535, 3174, 5182, 3694, 0618, 4664, 2391, 7663, 3298 8700, 3001, 8570, 5905.

The eighth prize of Rs 100 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 6255, 0687, 0512, 4198, 5441, 5286, 1829, 0041, 3643, 9572, 4644, 7721, 7331, 6123, 7691, 2797, 6310, 7764, 5341, 0214, 7624, 7469, 9895, 1932, 1749, 9559, 3086, 5813, 1848, 8612, 5511, 6461, 4078, 5865, 8057, 4074, 9990, 8172, 4517, 7321, 3385, 5512, 0840, 8402, 6082, 2484, 0660, 6654, 2151, 5794, 0959, 6392, 2159, 1429, 4849, 1919, 0247, 0946, 8116, 2576, 2333, 0121, 2954, 1588, 2481, 1534, 7114, 3132, 2407, 6834, 5557, 2511, 8630, 6962, 6535, 3438, 1313, 8959, 2988, 5482, 4580, 9454, 8838, 8247, 7983, 8908, 8773, 1907, 9843, 9534, 1947, 1579, 0289, 0484, 0027, 0949, 4455, 2180, 5660, 3294, 6669, 2449, 3783, 5528, 8939, 0457, 2121, 4086, 3510, 1598, 8169, 3876, 6583, 2412, 8979, 3207, 0033, 4245, 2542, 9953, 9990.

Steps to check the 'Win-Win W-593' result on December 7:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here.

> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 7-12-2020 Win-Win Result W-593' and click on it.

> A new page will display 'Win-Win W-593' lottery results.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.