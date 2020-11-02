Kerala lottery result declared: 'Win-Win W-588' lottery winners announced at keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala lottery result 'Win-Win W-588': The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of 'Win-Win W-588' on November 2 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner is ticket number WH-732140, which bagged a whopping Rs 75 lakh.

The second prize was drawn by ticket number WC-416580, which won Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers WA-617446, WB-765707, WC-537004, WD-376126, WE-764754, WF-545809, WG-664948, WH-800677, WJ-136399, WK-730462, WL-477036 WM-820545.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers WA 732140, WB 732140, WC 732140, WD 732140, WE 732140, WF 732140, WG 732140, WJ 732140, WK 732140, WL 732140, WM 732140.

The fourth prize of Rs 5,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0995, 1098, 1972, 2423, 2598, 2666, 3174, 3595, 4101, 4437, 5261, 6297, 6605, 7344, 8658, 8903, 9371, 9995.

The fifth prize worth Rs 2,000 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 2743, 3774, 5032, 3682, 4054, 1755, 8872, 7950, 0523, 9724.

The sixth prize of Rs 1,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0806, 1559, 1567, 3291, 3526, 5330, 6505, 7645, 9239, 9277 , 9400, 9846.

The seventh prize of Rs 500 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0064, 0074, 0084, 0176, 0287, 0498, 0522, 0552, 0554, 0590, 0838, 0891, 0905, 1257, 1532, 1731, 1844, 1871, 1973, 2262, 2269, 2299, 2344, 2430, 2542, 2568, 3047, 3213, 3245, 3628, 3797, 4181, 4276, 4314, 4438, 4464, 4482, 4725, 5159, 5740, 5811, 5973, 6046, 6171, 6250, 6429, 6571, 6670, 6715, 6722, 7050, 7248, 7303, 7475, 7519, 7567, 7609, 7617, 7733, 7907, 8012, 8198, 8288, 8297, 8504, 8596, 8621, 8866, 8925, 9115, 9286, 9288, 9294, 9347, 9489, 9641, 9844, 9882.

The eighth prize of Rs 100 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 8518, 5177, 9013, 7893, 6773, 6650, 6291, 4829, 9695, 2602, 2881, 7877, 2804, 7648, 0946, 5271, 6910, 5824, 4866, 9458, 5978, 1051, 7081, 6125, 8959, 3169, 2312, 9970, 3233, 1303, 3241, 5283, 0866, 0761, 7060, 2440, 3801, 7798, 9512, 9820, 1858, 4002, 5183, 7416, 1259, 9787, 8428, 4931, 4993, 8883, 0420, 8335, 5223, 0283, 3591, 8543, 8813, 5551, 9541, 2672, 8112, 4533, 4661, 4110, 4592, 7450, 2168, 8521, 3620, 5921, 4509, 2777, 1833, 8176, 7097, 0067, 5281, 7606, 3069, 0072, 2954, 5875, 9687, 8887, 6447, 1512, 5467, 3232, 4283, 6504, 7594, 6818, 3237, 2769, 4743, 1412, 6758, 5954, 4926, 7466, 1412, 0407, 4336, 6621, 6391, 2135, 5674, 9510, 3650, 0652, 6595, 3510, 7100, 4941, 6807, 3277, 4985, 3331, 4827.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Win-Win W-587' result on November 2:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net

> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 26.10.2020 Win-Win W-587' and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.