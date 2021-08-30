MARKET NEWS

Kerala lottery Result Declared August 30: 'Winwin W-631' lottery winners announced

Kerala Lottery Result 'Winwin W-631' lottery' Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Winwin W-631' lottery' at 3.00 pm on August 30. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST

Steps to check the 'Winwin W-631' lottery result on August 30:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 30.8.2021 Winwin W-631 Lottery' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Winwin W-631 Lottery' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #'Winwin W-631' lottery #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #Winwin W-631
first published: Aug 30, 2021 03:00 pm

