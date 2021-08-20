Kerala lottery Result Declared August 20: 'Nirmal Monthly Lottery' winners announced

File image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Nirmal Monthly Lottery' Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Nirmal Monthly Lottery' at 3.00 pm on August 20. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal Monthly Lottery' result on August 20:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 20.8.2021 Nirmal Monthly Lottery' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal Monthly Lottery' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.