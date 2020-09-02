Kerala lottery result declared: Akshaya AK-461 winners announced

The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of September 2 Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 461 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net

The first prize winner is ticket number AM-605405, which bagged a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number AB-622270, which won Rs 5 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers AA-537231, AB-580702, AC-585198, AD-213124, AE-427139, AF-594115, AG-229143, AH-241765, AJ-462404, AK-671690, AL-541914 and AM-715299.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers AA 605405, AB 605405, AC 605405, AD 605405, AE 605405, AF 605405, AG 605405, AH 605405, AJ 605405, AK 605405 and AL 605405.

The fourth prize of Rs 5,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0079, 8301, 0844, 0842, 0842, 2831, 8800, 7497, 6527, 1637, 0467, 8852, 2512, 0322, 6057, 8316, 7395, 5053 and 2222.

The fifth prize worth Rs 2,000 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 2775, 4757, 5378, 9121, 5195, 3535 and 5739.

The sixth prize of Rs 1,000 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 2278, 6447, 6644, 1501, 6855, 7302, 6028, 4421, 9715, 2958, 4386, 0559, 4598, 2131, 7367, 7631, 3488, 7424, 7507, 2234, 6512, 2818, 5297, 9976, 1625 and 8117.

The seventh prize worth Rs 500 was won by tickets ending with the following numbers: 5490, 9927, 6780, 3880, 2264, 8211, 4011, 6835, 1783, 7768, 6966, 9854, 1932, 5950, 7857, 1259, 8439, 3973, 2480, 2270, 4402, 8866, 0158, 7521, 4975, 4868, 1645, 1376, 4412, 8564, 0053, 6177, 1601, 5259, 3038, 2703, 4516, 6411, 4144, 6395, 2571, 5206, 4132, 3949, 5042, 1248, 9922, 4057, 6146, 9763, 1423, 5858, 4339, 3094, 7135, 5335, 2923, 3232, 9721, 8982, 1289, 7021, 1685 and 9534.

The eighth prize of Rs 100 was drawn by tickets ending with the following numbers: 0104, 6119, 4784, 5162, 6818, 1420, 6875, 8786, 1279, 6122, 9464, 3704, 5331, 3136, 9618, 1603, 7681, 3538, 5945, 4757, 3398, 0134, 8825, 8185, 0804, 9307, 9467, 9589, 3808, 1433, 8280, 7575, 8754, 8498, 0266, 7863, 7506, 0467, 1360, 9647, 5019, 4186, 6441, 6462, 7421, 7399, 4271, 7448, 6331, 3664, 9911, 5384, 1040, 3928, 6221, 2041, 7908, 9525, 1750, 2581, 0255, 1202, 5718, 4401, 1251, 4383, 8020, 2302, 6356, 5189, 0883, 7245, 4489, 1787, 2228, 9444, 3712, 9605, 3280, 1997, 5869, 9146, 3170, 3606, 3482, 5155, 3230, 5808, 0123, 8823, 2825, 7491, 5583, 8957, 2612, 8785, 9830, 4395, 0914, 1144, 1673, 3504, 8769, 4838, 5450, 1977, 8645, 1663, 0643, 6324, 1750, 8248, 9287, 9679, 1089, 2053, 2449, 6491, 5617, 1520, 7151, 5403 and 7701.

The prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with their identity proofs.

How to check Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-461 result 27.08.20:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results - keralalotteryresult.net> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 02.09.20 Akshaya AK-461’ and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check whether their lottery number won or not.

In 1967, Kerala set up India’s first lottery department. The department which came into existence on September 1, 1967, released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

Also, more than three Taluk Lottery Offices are also functioning one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.