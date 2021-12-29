Kerala Lottery Result: 'Akshaya AK-530' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Akshaya AK-530' lottery on December 29 at 3 pm. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Akshaya AK-530' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh prize and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-530' result on December 29:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 29.12.2021 Akshaya AK-530' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-530' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.