Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Akshaya AK-521' lottery winners announced

Kerala lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Akshaya AK-521' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Akshaya AK-521' lottery on October 27 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Akshaya AK-521' is AB 379431 and will take home Rs 70 lakh.

The second prize winner is AE 360599 and will get Rs 5 lakh.

The third prize winners are AA 865890 AB 242327 AC 811477 AD 783785 AE 818484 AF 179059 AG 446998 AH 293519 AJ 218897 AK 657295 AL 784829 AM 872896 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winner of the consolation prize are AA 379431  AC 379431  AD 379431 AE 379431 AF 379431  AG 379431 AH 379431  AJ 379431  AK 379431 AL 379431  AM 379431 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 1246  2106  3233  3961  3974  4098  5116  5383  5885  6372  7296  7681 8399  8430  8866  9168  9422  9747 and will get Rs 5,000.

The fifth prize winners are 0030  0899  1954  3343  3519  6147 9710 and will get Rs  2,000.

The sixth prize winners are 0308  0470  3854  1351  1516  1709  1845 2147  4622  4692  4827  4925  5059  5522  5875 6367  7114  7175  7493 7566  7646  8000  8023  8321 9266 9361 and will get Rs 1000.

The seventh prize winners are 0153  0236  0357  0395  0425  0496 0683  0898  0936  1029  1139  1226  1382  1507  1520  1530  1562  1927  2342  2360  2369  2375  2388  2393  2401  2462  2569  2619  2743  3049  3070  3083  3119  3222  3520  3588  3593  3783  4215  4264  4492  4668  4771  4783  4967  5043  5051  5156  5176  5530  5575  5585  5621  5762  5907  6018  6267  6703  7308  7337  7526  7715  7727  8437  8519  8542  9176  9277  9321  9563  9800  9956 and will get Rs 500.

The eighth prize winners are 2914  9154  7810  9548  3240  7169  8983  3729  2461  7962  2069  7866  2356  3331  3603  7266  7263  7464  6043  2839  0818  1122  0872  1567  4223  8670  7874  6357  2240  1742  6779  4813  5287  6231  7321  1694  9505  1000  4992  4365  8682  9595  4036  9568  2474  1472  9925  6421  2481  7183  3365  7947  2711  5929  1611  6079  6271  8737  7307  7838  2160  6627  7034 1806  2385  0664  7146  2803  2507 3624  2035  0081  0346  6291  1430 5857  9942  1851  5951  7971  0656 2978  8754  5014  7286  8392 and will get Rs 100.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-521' result on October 27:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 27.10.2021 Akshaya AK-521' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-521' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Akshaya AK-521 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala Lottery #lottery
first published: Oct 27, 2021 07:48 am

