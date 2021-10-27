Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Akshaya AK-521' lottery winners announced

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Akshaya AK-521' lottery on October 27 at 3 pm and the result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Akshaya AK-521' is AB 379431 and will take home Rs 70 lakh.

The second prize winner is AE 360599 and will get Rs 5 lakh.

The third prize winners are AA 865890 AB 242327 AC 811477 AD 783785 AE 818484 AF 179059 AG 446998 AH 293519 AJ 218897 AK 657295 AL 784829 AM 872896 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winner of the consolation prize are AA 379431 AC 379431 AD 379431 AE 379431 AF 379431 AG 379431 AH 379431 AJ 379431 AK 379431 AL 379431 AM 379431 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 1246 2106 3233 3961 3974 4098 5116 5383 5885 6372 7296 7681 8399 8430 8866 9168 9422 9747 and will get Rs 5,000.

The fifth prize winners are 0030 0899 1954 3343 3519 6147 9710 and will get Rs 2,000.

The sixth prize winners are 0308 0470 3854 1351 1516 1709 1845 2147 4622 4692 4827 4925 5059 5522 5875 6367 7114 7175 7493 7566 7646 8000 8023 8321 9266 9361 and will get Rs 1000.

The seventh prize winners are 0153 0236 0357 0395 0425 0496 0683 0898 0936 1029 1139 1226 1382 1507 1520 1530 1562 1927 2342 2360 2369 2375 2388 2393 2401 2462 2569 2619 2743 3049 3070 3083 3119 3222 3520 3588 3593 3783 4215 4264 4492 4668 4771 4783 4967 5043 5051 5156 5176 5530 5575 5585 5621 5762 5907 6018 6267 6703 7308 7337 7526 7715 7727 8437 8519 8542 9176 9277 9321 9563 9800 9956 and will get Rs 500.

The eighth prize winners are 2914 9154 7810 9548 3240 7169 8983 3729 2461 7962 2069 7866 2356 3331 3603 7266 7263 7464 6043 2839 0818 1122 0872 1567 4223 8670 7874 6357 2240 1742 6779 4813 5287 6231 7321 1694 9505 1000 4992 4365 8682 9595 4036 9568 2474 1472 9925 6421 2481 7183 3365 7947 2711 5929 1611 6079 6271 8737 7307 7838 2160 6627 7034 1806 2385 0664 7146 2803 2507 3624 2035 0081 0346 6291 1430 5857 9942 1851 5951 7971 0656 2978 8754 5014 7286 8392 and will get Rs 100.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-521' result on October 27:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 27.10.2021 Akshaya AK-521' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-521' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.