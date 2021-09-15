Kerala lottery Result: 'Akshaya AK-515' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result 'Akshaya AK-515' lottery: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Akshaya AK-515' lottery at 3 pm on September 15 Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Also Read | Kerala lottery Result Declared: 'Winwin W-632' lottery winners announced

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-515' lottery result on September 15:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 15.9.2021 Akshaya AK-515 Lottery' and click on it

> A new page will display Akshaya AK-515 Lottery' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.