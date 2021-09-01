MARKET NEWS

English
Kerala lottery Result Declared: 'Akshaya AK-513' lottery winners announced

Kerala Lottery Result 'Akshaya AK-513 lottery' Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the winners of the 'Akshaya AK-513' lottery' at 3.00 pm on September 1. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Result 'Akshaya AK-513 lottery' Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Akshaya AK-513' lottery' at 3.00 pm on September 1. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-513' lottery result on September 1:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 1.9.2021 Akshaya AK-513 Lottery' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-513 Lottery' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
