Kerala Lottery Result Declared: ‘Akshaya AK-496’ lottery winners announced

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The first prize winner of 'Akshaya AK-496' will take home Rs 75 lakh

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced winners of the 'Akshaya AK-496' lottery at 3 pm on June 29. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Akshaya AK-496' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.


Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-496' result on June 29:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 29.06.2021 Akshaya AK-496' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-496' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Akshaya AK-496 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery
first published: Jun 29, 2021 08:02 am

