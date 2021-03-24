Kerala Lottery Result: 'Akshaya AK-490' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Bank of Maharashtra | The bank had successfully raised capital of Rs 100 crore through private placement of Tier II bonds. The maturity of these bonds will be March 23, 2031. The banks said the bonds will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE. The news came in after market hours on March 23. The stock closed 10 percent higher at Rs 20.90 on March 23. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 27.73 on February 19, 2021, and a low of Rs 8.15 on March 26, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 13,710.73 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral.

Kerala Lottery Result 'Akshaya AK-490': The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce winners of the 'Akshaya AK-490' lottery on March 24 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Akshaya AK-490' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-490' result on March 24:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- at keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 24.3.2021 Akshaya AK-490' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-490' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.