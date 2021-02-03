Kerala Lottery Result: ‘Akshaya AK-483’ lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Akshaya AK-483': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Akshaya AK-483' lottery at 3.00 pm on February 3. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Akshaya AK-483' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs five lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs one lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-483' result on February 3:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 3.2.2021 Sthree Akshaya AK-483' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya AK-483' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.