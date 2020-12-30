MARKET NEWS

Kerala lottery result: ‘Akshaya AK-478’ lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 07:37 AM IST

Kerala lottery result Akshaya AK-478: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of Akshaya AK-478 at 3.00 pm on December 30. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize will win Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth prize winner will get Rs 5,000 and the fifth prize is worth Rs 2,000.

The sixth, seventh, eighth prize winners will get Rs 1,000, 500, 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-478' result on December 30:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 30.12.2020 Akshaya AK-478 and click on it

> A new page will display Akshaya AK-478 lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries - and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
#Akshaya AK-478 #Kerala #Kerala Lottery
first published: Dec 30, 2020 07:37 am

