Kerala lottery result: 'Akshaya AK-471' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result 'Akshaya AK-471' on November 11: The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the results of 'Akshaya AK-471' at 3.00 pm on November 11. Results can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will win Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1,00,000.

There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 respectively.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-471' lottery result on November 11:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net > Click on Kerala Lottery Result 11.11.2020 '

> Kerala lottery result will be displayed.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.