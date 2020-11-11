PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kerala-lottery-result-akshaya-ak-471-lottery-winners-to-be-announced-today-at-3-pm-6100591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala lottery result: 'Akshaya AK-471' lottery winners to be announced today at 3 pm

The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will win Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1,00,000.

Moneycontrol News

Kerala lottery result 'Akshaya AK-471' on November 11: The Kerala State Lottery Department to announce the results of 'Akshaya AK-471' at 3.00 pm on November 11. Results can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will win Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1,00,000.

There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000

Close

The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 respectively.

related news

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-471' lottery result on November 11:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results  keralalotteryresult.net.
> Click on Kerala Lottery Result 11.11.2020 'Akshaya AK-471'

> Kerala lottery result will be displayed.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 07:50 am

tags #Akshaya AK-471 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala Lottery #lottery

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.