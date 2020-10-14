Kerala lottery result: Akshaya AK-466 lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result Akshaya AK-466 on October 14: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of 'Akshaya AK-466' at 3.00 pm today (October 14). Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner is will get a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will win Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1,00,000.

There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 and the fourth prize will bag Rs 5,000. The fifth prize is Rs 2,000 and the sixth prize winner will get Rs 1,000.

Prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed by the winner from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for the prize money above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to submit their tickets before a bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-466' lottery result on October 14:

> Visit the Kerala Lotteries official website for results keralalotteryresult.net or click here.

> Look for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 14.10.2020 'Akshaya AK-466' and click on it

> A new page will open where users can check the result.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries, which are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.