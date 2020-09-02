172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kerala-lottery-result-akshaya-ak-461-lottery-winners-to-be-announced-today-first-prize-winner-to-get-rs-70-lakh-5788521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala lottery result: Akshaya AK-461 lottery winners to be announced today; first prize winner to get Rs 70 lakh

Kerala lottery result: Live results of the top prizes will be out at 3 PM and the full results will be shared by 4 PM.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of September 2 Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-461 results today at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck by purchasing Rs 30 lottery ticket can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net

The first prize winner will receive Rs 70 lakh. Second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

There are several consolation prizes for other winning numbers.

The live results of the top prizes will be out at 3 PM and the full results will be shared by 4 PM.

The lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan by the Kerala lottery department.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:17 am
