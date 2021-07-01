Kerala logs over 12,000 fresh COVID cases; Toll mounts to 13,359

[Representative picture]

Kerala registered 12,868 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection caseload to 29.37 lakh as the toll mounted to 13,359 with 124 additional deaths.

As many as 11,564 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,21,151. The active cases in the state has touched 1,02,058, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,24,886 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.3 per cent.

So far, 2,31,98,55 samples have been tested. Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases-- 1561, followed by Kozhikode 1381 and Thiruvananthapuram 1341.

Of the new cases,63 are health workers, 50 had come from outside the state and 12,112 were infected through contact. At least 3,91,232 people are under observation in various districts, including 24,949 in hospitals.