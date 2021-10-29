Kerala logs 7,772 new COVID-19 infections

Representative image

Kerala on Friday logged 7,772 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 49,44,857, while the death toll rose to 31,156 with 471 more deaths.

Of the 471 deaths, 86 were reported in the last few days, 276 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 109 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.

With 6,648 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries touched 48,43,5768, leaving 78,722 active cases, the release said.

As many as 71,681 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,087 cases, followed by Ernakulam (1,047) and Thrissur (847).

Of the new cases, 45 were health workers, 43 from outside the state and 7,348 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 286.

There are currently 2,69,451 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,61,842 are in home or institutional quarantine and 7609 in hospitals.