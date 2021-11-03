Kerala logs 7,312 new COVID cases, 362 deaths

Source: Reuters

Kerala recorded 7,312 fresh COVID-19 cases and 362 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,87,710 and the fatalities to 32,598, the state government said on Wednesday.

The state government also said that all those who have taken a single dose of COVID vaccine can enter theatres. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a release, said the decision was taken in the COVID review meeting held during the day.

Besides that, it was also decided in the meeting that with schools opened, as and when children there exhibit health problems, doctors should go and examine them, he said and added that this will help to reduce fear of COVID among them.

It was also decided that weddings, funerals and other social, political, cultural, and community events held in closed rooms may be attended by up to 100 people and where these are held in open areas, the attendance may be up to 200.

With 8,484 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 48,81,414 and the active cases reached 73,083, an official press release said.

Of the 362 deaths, 51 were reported over the last few days, 72 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 239 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

As many as 69,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,099 cases followed by Ernakulam (1,025) and Kohikode (723). Of the new cases, 60 were health workers, 24 from outside the state and 6,813 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 415.

There are currently 2,61,090 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,56,032 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,058 in hospitals.