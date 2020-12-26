MARKET NEWS

Kerala logs 3,527 new cases, 3,752 recoveries; Toll nearing 3000 mark

While the total virus caseload has touched 7,35,611, recoveries went up to 6,68,733 and at least 63,752 people are undergoing treatment for the infection.

PTI
December 26, 2020 / 07:52 PM IST

Kerala recorded 3,527 new cases of COVID-19 on December 26, while 3,782 people have been cured of the infection, as the death toll is inching towards the 3,000 mark with 21 more deaths being added, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

While the total virus caseload has touched 7,35,611, recoveries went up to 6,68,733 and at least 63,752 people are undergoing treatment for the infection. In the last 24 hours, 35,586 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.91 per cent, the minister said in a press release.

So far, 76,49,001 samples have been sent for testing.

The toll has mounted to 2,951 with 21 more deaths being confirmed due to coronavirus. At least 2,59,083 people are under observation in various districts, including 13,200 in various hospitals.

Of the positive cases, 34 are health workers, 63 had come from outside the state, and 3,106 had been infected through contact.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Kozhikode recorded 522 fresh cases today, Malappuram 513 and Ernakulam 403 cases, while Idukki accounted for 67 and Kasaragod 52.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala
first published: Dec 26, 2020 07:50 pm

