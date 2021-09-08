Kerala logs 30,196 fresh COVID cases, 181 deaths

After recording less than 30,000 cases since last Friday, Kerala on Wednesday reported 30,196 afresh, pushing the total infections in the state to 42,83,494.

The southern state also reported 181 deaths, which took the total fatalities till now to 22,001, a government release said.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR), which was witnessing a gradual decline and had dipped below 16 per cent, rose to 17.63 per cent on Wednesday after testing 1,71,295 samples in the last 24 hours. With this, 3,28,41,859 samples have been tested till now, the release said.

The bulletin also said that since Tuesday, 27,579 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 40,21,456 and the number of active cases to 2,39,480.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 3,832 followed by Ernakulam (3,611), Kozhikode (3,058), Thiruvananthapuram (2,900), Kollam (2,717), Malappuram (2,580), Palakkad (2,288), Kottayam (2,214), Alappuzha (1,645), Kannur (1,433), Idukki (1,333) and Pathanamthitta (1,181), the release said.

Of the new cases,130 were health workers, 190 from outside the state and 28,617 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,259 cases, it said.

There are currently 6,08,228 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,75,411 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,817 in hospitals.