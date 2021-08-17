MARKET NEWS

English
Kerala logs 21,613 fresh COVID-19 cases, 127 deaths

In the last 24 hours, 1,39,623 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 15.48 percent.

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST

Kerala on Tuesday logged 21,613 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection count to 37,03,578, as the number of people succumbing to the disease rose to 18,870 with 127 additional deaths.

As many as 18,556 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 35,29,465 and the number of active cases to 1,75,167, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,39,623 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 15.48 per cent. So far, 2,96,85,152 samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Malappuram recorded 3,193 coronavirus cases followed by Ernakulam (2,643), Thrissur (2,470), Kozhikode (2,322), Palakkad (2,134), Kollam (1,692), Kannur (1,306), Alappuzha (1,177), Kottayam (1,155) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,155). Of the new cases, 92 are health workers, 92 had come from outside the state and 20,248 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 1,181 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,96,349 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,68,468 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,881 in hospitals.

COVID-19 Vaccine

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Coronavirus cases
first published: Aug 17, 2021 06:32 pm

