Kerala logs 20,487 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths

Kerala on Saturday recorded 20,487 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths, taking the infection count to 43,55,191 and the death toll to 22,484.

A total of 26,155 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the State to 41,00,355.

State Health minister Veena George said 1,34,861 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 15.19 percent.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh cases - 2,812, followed by Ernakulam with 2,490 and Thiruvananthapuram 2,217.

"Currently there are 2,31,792 active cases in the state of which only 12.9 per cent patients have been admitted to hospitals," the minister said in a release.

The minister said of those found infected today, 102 reached the state from outside while 19,497 contracted the disease from their contact.

The source of infection of 793 is yet to be traced and 95 health workers are also among the infected.

There are 4,108 wards across 794 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above seven per cent.