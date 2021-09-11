MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala logs 20,487 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths

State Health minister Veena George said 1,34,861 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 15.19 percent.

PTI
September 11, 2021 / 09:50 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Kerala on Saturday recorded 20,487 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths, taking the infection count to 43,55,191 and the death toll to 22,484.

A total of 26,155 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the State to 41,00,355.

State Health minister Veena George said 1,34,861 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 15.19 percent.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh cases - 2,812, followed by Ernakulam with 2,490 and Thiruvananthapuram 2,217.

"Currently there are 2,31,792 active cases in the state of which only 12.9 per cent patients have been admitted to hospitals," the minister said in a release.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The minister said of those found infected today, 102 reached the state from outside while 19,497 contracted the disease from their contact.

The source of infection of 793 is yet to be traced and 95 health workers are also among the infected.

There are 4,108 wards across 794 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above seven per cent.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Coronavirus cases
first published: Sep 11, 2021 09:50 pm

