Kerala logs 17,681 fresh COVID cases, 208 deaths

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 25,588 which brought the total recoveries to 42,09,746 and the number of active cases to 1,90,750.

PTI
September 15, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST

Kerala on Wednesday reported 17,681 fresh COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths, which took the total caseload to 44,24,046 and fatalities to 22,987.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 25,588 which brought the total recoveries to 42,09,746 and the number of active cases to 1,90,750, a state government release said.

While the release said that 97,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it did not state what the Test Positivity Rate was. However, 17,681 fresh positive cases, reported in the last 24 hours, out of 97,070 samples tested during the same period, gives a figure of more than 18 per cent.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 2,143 fresh cases followed by Kottayam (1,702), Kozhikode (1,680), Ernakulam (1,645), Thrissur (1,567), Palakkad (1,558), Malappuram (1,372), Kollam (1,348), Alappuzha (969) and Kannur (967), the release said.

Of the new cases, 97 were health workers, 47 from outside the state and 16,656 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 881 cases, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

There are currently 5,61,239 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,33,190 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,049 in hospitals.

 
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Coronavirus cases
first published: Sep 15, 2021 06:59 pm

