Kerala logs 15,876 fresh COVID cases, 129 deaths

Source: Reuters

After reporting more than or close to 30,000 COVID-19 cases daily during the first week of September, Kerala has been logging comparatively lesser fresh infections since then with the state reporting 15,876 cases on Tuesday, which took the total caseload to 44,06,365.

The number of active cases in the state dropped below two lakh -- 1,98,865 to be exact -- with 25,654 people recovering from COVID-19 since Monday and the total recoveries rose to 41,84,158, a state government release said.

The state also reported 129 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the total fatalities to 22,779, the release said.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 15.12 per cent after testing 1,05,005 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,936 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (1,893), Thiruvananthapuram (1,627), Palakkad (1,591), Malappuram (1,523), Kollam (1,373), Alappuzha (1,118), Kozhikode (1,117), Kannur (1,099) and Kottayam (1,043), the release said.

Of the new cases, 95 were health workers, 44 from outside the state and 14,959 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 778 cases, it said.

There are currently 5,75,668 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,46,791 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,877 in hospitals.