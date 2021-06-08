Kerala logs 15,567 COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths

Representational image

Kerala on Tuesday reported 15,567 new COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths, taking the tally to to 26.27 lakh and the toll to 10,281.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh infections with 20,019 people testing negative, taking the total to 25,04,011, the state government said.

Active cases stood at 1,43,254 and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 14.15 per cent. Malappuram district topped with 2,121 new cases followed by Ernakulam (1,868) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,760). Out of those infected today, 85 arrived in the state from outside, while 14,695 contracted the disease from their contact.

The source of infection of 712 people was yet to be traced, the health department said in a release. Among those infected today were 75 health workers.

Currently,6,12,155 people are under observation, of whom 32,992 are in hospitals. Meanwhile, the state government included 'practicing lawyers and lawyer clerks' in the priority group for COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 18-45 years.

The state will also vaccinate bedridden and debilitated patients who cannot be moved out and those for whom mobilizing might worsen their present health condition, at their residences, a Health Department order said.