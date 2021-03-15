Kerala logs 1,054 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Kerala reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Monday, pushing the infection count to 10,92,673 and the death toll to 4,407. A total of 3,463 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured to 10,60,560, while 27,057 are under treatment.

There are 1,43,461 people under observation out of which 4,152 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

State health minister K K Shailaja said the state government had tested 38,410 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 2.74 percent.

Until now, the state has tested 1,23,29,604 samples.

Thiruvananthapuram with 130 new cases reported the maximum number, followed by Malappuram with 124 and Ernakulam (119).

Out of those testing positive today, 33 reached the state from outside while 903 contracted the disease from their contacts, the minister said in a release. "The source of infection of 113 is yet to be traced. Five health workers are also among the infected," she added. Currently there are 352 hotspots in the state.