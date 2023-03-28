 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala launches major effort to attract global IT companies, embarks on a big rebranding exercise

PK Krishnakumar
Mar 28, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

The idea is to link the entire state from the south to north with IT corridors. The state plans to bring in a mix of both small and big companies to the parks and 5G-enabled IT corridors.

The Information Technology (IT) sector in Kerala is embarking on a major re-branding exercise under the umbrella brand Kerala IT to attract more global companies to set up base in the state.

The effort will project Kerala’s strength as a scenic destination, government support for IT parks and construction and supply of talent pool. The umbrella brand will have three sub-brands of Technopark in Thriuvananthapuram, Infopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode, making it easier for these parks to attract investors.

The government has already proposed the construction of a fourth IT park in Kannur and the establishment of four IT corridors between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, Cherthala and Kochi, Kochi and Koratty and Kozhikode and Kannur.

The idea is to link the entire state from the south to north with IT corridors. A senior executive in Kerala IT department said the state plans to bring in a mix of both small and big IT companies to the parks and 5G-enabled IT corridors.