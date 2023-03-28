Kerala launches major effort to attract global IT companies, embarks on a big rebranding exercise

The Information Technology (IT) sector in Kerala is embarking on a major re-branding exercise under the umbrella brand Kerala IT to attract more global companies to set up base in the state.

The effort will project Kerala’s strength as a scenic destination, government support for IT parks and construction and supply of talent pool. The umbrella brand will have three sub-brands of Technopark in Thriuvananthapuram, Infopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode, making it easier for these parks to attract investors.

The government has already proposed the construction of a fourth IT park in Kannur and the establishment of four IT corridors between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, Cherthala and Kochi, Kochi and Koratty and Kozhikode and Kannur.

The idea is to link the entire state from the south to north with IT corridors. A senior executive in Kerala IT department said the state plans to bring in a mix of both small and big IT companies to the parks and 5G-enabled IT corridors.

The expression of interest floated for a company to undertake the design and plan for re-branding is underway in a process expected to be concluded by April.

“We expect to package Kerala IT with all its advantages including infrastructure built through government organisations like Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd. (KSITIL), availability of skilled employees bolstered by Kerala digital university, social ecosystem and ability for capacity building with incubators and accelerators. The investors will have peace of mind and can leverage these strengths,’’ said Manjit Cherian, chief marketing officer of Kerala IT.

Co-developer route

While the IT parks are on the hunt for large companies, they also have plans to bring small companies to the three satellite parks at Kundara in Kollam, Cherthala in Alappuzha and Koratty in Thrissur.

Most of the future projects in the IT parks are happening through a co-developer route. The first building of Embassy Taurus Techzone, a project by the global private equity real estate firm Taurus Investment Holdings and Embassy group in Phase III of the Technopark, with 1.5 million sq. ft., is expected to go on stream in May this year. Allianz group has already leased 463,000 sq. ft. in the project. The first phase of the TCS aerospace hub may also be ready by the end of the year in Technopark Phase IV, where an integrated mini-township is coming up.

Tata Consultancy Services and Brigade are among other major co-developers in Technopark. Carnival and Lulu groups, Trans Asian Shipping Services and Geojit are some of the premier co-developers in Infopark.

Technopark, the biggest IT campus in the state, situated in Thiruvananthapuram, is expected to add 5.5 million sq. ft. and generate 49,000 jobs by 2026.

Pre-fabricated structures

Most of the projects in Technopark are coming up in Phase III and Phase IV. There is demand for more space in other phases. “We are thinking of a feasibility study on pre-fabricated structures used in Tier 2 cities,” said Technopark CEO Col. Sanjeev Nair.

He also has plans to develop the satellite park in Kundara, which comes under Technopark. Though a remote location it is a picturesque spot near Ashtamudi lake.

“We are building an amphitheatre , working women’s hostel for the women to stay and work. We are also exploring the possibility of a jetty. Even those in the main campus can think of working from here for a change,’’ Nair said.

Of the three satellite parks, the one is Koratty has lot of potential as it is near the national highway and is only 15 km from the Kochi airport. The location consisting of a series of villas was earlier occupied by Madura Coats and later Vaigai Thread

Infopark has built a multi-storeyed building for IT and IT-Enabled Services (ITES) companies “It is accessible from Kochi and has the necessary social infrastructure. We have proposed an emerging technologies park in the 20 acre SEZ space available there. We are also looking at option of using the remoteness of Cherthala satellite park by utilizing the local ecosystem better,’’ said Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark. SEZ is short for Special Economic Zone.

Plug-and-play, co-working option

Infopark also maintains a technology business centre in the Kochi city with plug-and- play facilities and co-working options for startups and small and medium enterprises.

Kurunthil feels that aggressive marketing should be the need of the hour to attract global companies.

“The government needs to change from real estate developer to business enabler and help companies to grow bigger. We should also strive for more product-based companies. Like in Bangalore, development can also progress through the inorganic route of merger and acquisition of home-grown companies by global majors,’’ he said.

The Cyberpark in Kozhikode, the smallest of the three parks with 400,000 sq. ft. space, is hoping to get more land for expansion.

“We have the advantage of accessibility from Kozhikode, Kannur and Mysore airports and proximity to higher educational institutions like NIT (National Institute of Technology) and IIM (Indian Institute of Management),’’ said Vivek Nair, general manager of Cybermark.