Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala launches campaign to woo tourists during Monsoon

The campaign's main objective is to divest vacationers of their 'career selves' and 'pre-occupations' with devices, careers and various routines of everyday life.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kerala Tourism has rolled out a campaign to attract visitors to the state during the rainy season.

As part of the 'Come out and Play' campaign, the state offers the vacationers a chance to re-discover nature, rekindle relationships and reconnect with life by indulging in various activities like trekking, ayurvedic massage and river rafting, Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said.

Kerala Tourism has been inviting travel enthusiasts to participate in #COMEOUTANDPLAY challenge, he said.

Tourist arrivals during the monsoon season ie from June-October last year, was 6,142,190.

There was an increase of 5,06,623 travellers as compared to 5,635,567 tourist arrivals during the monsoon season in 2016, he said.

The campaign's main objective is to divest vacationers of their 'career selves' and 'pre-occupations' with devices, careers and various routines of everyday life, the official said.

The campaign idea mainly focuses on 'PLAY' in the context of families and in-turn it reconnects the families.

Kerala Tourism was targeting tourists from domestic markets including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab, besides the southern states.

The state had garnered Rs 8392.11 crore revenue from the 10,91870 foreign visitors who came to Kerala last year.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 07:59 pm

